Wanted man nabbed by police dressed as a woman

Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In his effort to avoid being caught, 30-year-old Shawn Bobb, a labourer, of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown, disguised himself as a woman and hid away in a house at Mahaica.
However, the murder suspect’s effort has proven to be futile since he was on Saturday arrested. Bobb is accused of murdering his teenage stepson, Isaiah Edwards, 19, a construction worker, of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown
According to the police, based on information received, police ranks in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ went to a house at Helena No.1 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, where they apprehended the suspect. It was reported that upon the arrival of police around 19:20 hours, Bobb was seen jumping through a glass window, dressed as a female, with a face of makeup and a wig on his head. Bobb was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was given medical attention.
Kaieteur News reported that Edwards succumbed to his injuries at the Infectious Disease Hospital located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown on Thursday. It is alleged that his stepfather stabbed him while he tried to defend his mother. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 18:30hrs. It was reported that the teen’s stepfather began assaulting his mother because she had not finished cooking. As such, the teen intervened and sustained stab wounds.
This publication understands that Bobb reportedly became annoyed and picked up a knife and attacked the teen and his mother. This resulted in the teen being stabbed to his right hip.
Bobb then fled the scene, while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by relatives. Tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son. However, only the son’s result showed positive for COVID-19. he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died.
His body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a Post-Mortem examination. His mother remains hospitalised in a stable condition.
