Two new magistrate courts for East Bank Demerara

Kaieteur News-Government has announced that it will be building two additional magistrate courts at Friendship and Timehri on the East Bank Demerara this year.

During his budget presentation last Wednesday, Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said that government has recognized that the stability and strength of the justice sector are paramount to public trust and to investor confidence. “We have always supported, and will continue to support, the implementation of reforms in order to enhance and modernise our judicial system, while at the same time maintaining the highest respect for their constitutional independence,” Dr Singh told the National A

ssembly.

He said this year government has allocated $4.7 billion to build on the important work and advancement of the justice sector in Guyana, noting that last year $879 million was spent on the completion and construction of courts and living quarters countrywide, which will result in service at Bartica and Mahdia becoming operational this year. This year he added, $1.3 billion will be expended to support the judiciary in improving access to justice especially in previously underserved areas.

“To this end, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Vigilance Magistrate’s Court will be completed in 2022, while two additional magistrate’s courts and living quarters along the East Bank of Demerara, at Timehri and Friendship, will be advanced,” Dr Singh noted.

He said these investments will increase the number of courts around the country to 46 in 2022, from 41 in 2019 and will result in timelier delivery and improved access to the justice system, and reduced costs to citizens. “Mr. Speaker, a further $250 million has been allocated to improve the criminal justice system in 2022. To this end, the University of Guyana’s Prosecutorial Programme will commence this year, catering for 25 students initially for a duration of thirteen weeks which will increase our number of trained prosecutors.”

Further, Singh said the judicial policies aimed at reducing over-reliance on imprisonment are being developed to increase the use of alternative sentencing in the justice system. To complement these initiatives, a Management Information System for the Ministry of Legal Affairs (Restorative Page 69 of 92 Justice), Ministry of Human Services (Probation Department), Guyana Police Force, and the Director of Public Prosecutions will become operational this year, ensuring a coordinated approach to the effective management of cases.