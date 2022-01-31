Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Jan 31, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
Please allow me the opportunity to thank everyone who has helped me during my recent visit to my home country, Guyana, especially the men who help to carry my heavy suitcases from the ferry and small boats. I would also like to thank the police officers, lorry drivers, mini bus drivers and conductors, shop assistants for their invaluable help and advice. Without their help I believe many more would have robbed me because I look and speak with a foreign accent. For example, I was charged $50,000 Guyana dollars ($250 US) for a last-minute PCR test on Sheriff Street.

J Owen,
United Kingdom
Proud to be called a Guyanese

