KISSOON IS NO RACIST

Dear Editor,

Please permit this brief response to Mr. Tacuma Ogunseye’s January 28th letter published in the Kaieteur News, titled “Addressing Kissoon’s attack on Walter Rodney”. Mr Ogunseye really gets into the groove of attacking Mr. Freddie Kissoon as racist because he dares to criticise Rodney. Labelling an Indian as racist does not cut it anymore Mr. Ogunseye! Mr. Ogunseye should also know that there is no sacred cow in Guyanese politics. What Mr. Kissoon did was rightly take Mrs. Patricia Rodney and Shaka her son to task for not condemning the rigging of the 2020 elections as Mr. Kit Nascimento has so rightly pointed out in his letter. That does not make Mr. Kissoon a racist. Suddenly she shows up criticising the democratically elected Brazilian President as not welcome in Guyana. Where was Patricia Rodney and Shaka (and others) when Indians were under racist attacks by Africans during the aftermath of the 2020 elections in West Coast Berbice and at Agricola? Where was the WPA or Professor Clement Seecharran for that matter who signed the letter?

Mr. Kissoon drew attention to the fact that the entire WPA cabal of African leaders have become blatantly Afrocentric in their approach to Guyanese politics. This fact is as clear as daylight. Hiding under the shadow of Dr. Rodney will not shelter them anymore. The hideous fact is the WPA is in bed with the dreaded PNC which assassinated their leader. Would anyone believe that Dr. Rodney or Mrs. Patricia Rodney would sanction such a makeover? There is no written record of her condemning the WPA for joining the PNC.

Lastly, would Mr Ogunseye care to provide the evidence which forms the basis for his laughable conclusion that Mr. Kissoon has a “fast diminishing base of readers outside the PPP/C” when the Kaieteur News has the largest circulation of all daily newspapers?

Sincerely,

Sultan Mohamed