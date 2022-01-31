GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​ Henry grabs 6-10, Mohabir (46) shine on Saturday Persaud (41) & Wilkinson (4-7) perform on Sunday

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News- Rain affected third trial match organised by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) as preparation for the U-15 Demerara Inter-Association 50-over tournament ended in a no-result. Clyde Butts’ X1 were tottering on 35-6 in 18.1 overs, chasing a revised target of 120 in reply to the 207 posted by Roger Harper’s X1.

After 10-year-old Lomar Seecharran (10) was bowled by Sameer Bhola at 54-4, Dave Mohabir and Dhanish Persaud added 44 for the fifth wicket before fell to leg-spinner Riyad Latif at 98-5.

Mohabir followed up his 46 the day before with a classy 27 with four fours and a six and looked the best batsman on show.

Joshua Ch

arles was looking set on 15 before he departed before Persaud, who made 41 from 39 balls with six fours and two sixes, was bowled by Kwesi Wilkinson who trapped Brandon Henry first ball to be on a hat-trick.

A well-played 28 from the younger Latif (Reyaz) decorated with five boundaries, including a six, helped Harper’s X1 pass the 200 mark as Wilkinson finished with 4-7, while Riyad Latif had 3-7.

Nobody in Butts’ X1 reached double figures when another downpour halted play for the final time as the versatile Mohabir picked up 2-2 from three overs.

On Saturday at DCC in Queenstown, left-arm spinner Brandon Henry grabbed 6-10 from five overs to spearhead Butts X1 to a 96-run victory at the DCC ground.

Butts’ X1 made 207 with Mohabir leading the way with 46, while Ramesh Singh supported with 18.

Dhanesh Persaud showed his worth with the ball taking 3-14 for Harper’s X1 who could only manage 111, Persaud and Joshua Charles both making 13 as Shane Prince had 2-10 and Riyad Latif 2-4 support the impressive Henry.