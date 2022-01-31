Fish cage or fish cake?

Kaieteur News – Dis whole plan fuh help de fishermen sound fishy. De guvament seh dem planning fuh build fish cage fuh help dem fishermen wah punishing because of low catch.

But dem boys nah understand how dis fish cage thing gan wuk. Dem boys could understand if dem cage was pun land but how yuh gan control dem fish cage pun de high seas.

Wah about if dem get a big wave and dem fish in de cage swim away. Wah bout if some shark swim in de cage and eat out dem snapper and bangamary. How dis fish cage thing gan wuk pun de high seas?

Who gan know which fish cage fuh put all dem fish in? Who gan watchman de fish cage fuh prevent dem pirates from stealing not only de fish but de cage?

Who gan feed the fish? Who can tell when de fish ready fuh harvest? Is more questions dan answers because dese cage does wuk better inland dan offshore.

Wah gan happen with dem big boat and dem fish cage. Who gan protect dem fish cage from dem big boat?

All dese questions remind dem boys bout de time when two men went fishing. One ah dem use to stammer. Suddenly, de man wah does stammer said, “shh ssshhh sshh”.

De other man ask, “What is it, did you catch a fish?”

De stammering man continue to make ssshhh noises. De other man say, “Spit it out.”

De man with de stammer says, “ssshhh ship!!”

Before de second man can react a ship crash into dem boat.

Months later both of dem recover and went pon another fishing trip. De stammering man again start saying “ssshhh.”

De second man start fuh panick thinking he going to get hurt again. He jump out de boat as fast as he can.

De stammering man say, “sshhh sshhh Shark!!”

Talk half. Leff half and watch out fuh de fish cage!