Errant minibuses proving to be challenging for police

Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Yet again the police are to roll out a campaign against untidy and reckless minibus conductors and drivers (INews Jan 28). Too often these campaigns are rolled out with much fanfare and hype, then fizzle and die and it is back to the old ways. It is obvious these behaviours and conduct are proving to be a challenge for the force.
In an unrelated matter: It has been observed that a number of minibuses working city routes and beyond do not have conductors. Are conductors a mandatory requirement and if so, are they still supposed to be licenced?
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
