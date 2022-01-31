Elderly man severely beaten during fight over land

– police arrest two suspects, looking for third

Kaieteur News – A dispute over a plot of land at Clifton Settlement, Corentyne led to an elderly man being severely beaten about his body last Wednesday during a fight with two of the men who are claiming ownership of the property.

Police said two persons have been arrested while they are seeking a third. Doodnauth Takapersaud called “Gabbar”, who owns a chicken outlet at the said address mentioned above is calling for justice as he is frustrated at the slow pace of the police investigation.

Takapersaud said he was beaten by two men who claimed they were owners of the land he is constructing a fence on, but he indicated that he has a land title for it.

Takapersaud said on Wednesday 26th January 2022 his workmen were constructing a fence at the back of his land when a man whom he knew rode up with a motorcycle and asked who gave him permission to build the fence. He said he told the man he has a ‘transport’ for the land that he did not need permission to do any work on it.

Their verbal exchange escalated and Takapersaud decided to go to the Whim Police Station and returned with a policeman. He said the police viewed his documents and asked the man to leave him alone.

The businessman said he dropped the policeman back to the station and returned to the land. He said when he got there the man and his brother had removed some posts his workmen had planted and as he was about to video what they were doing, one of the men rushed at him and tried to grab the phone while the other began to beat him with a 2×4 length of wood about his feet and body.

“One of them jump on my neck and trying to pull me down on the ground and they fire more lash but I tried to get up and run but my knees were weak”, the businessman said. Takapersaud said there was a third person who kept shouting at the men to break his legs and kill him.

After the beating, Takapersaud was taken to the police station then to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was treated. The businessman said this is the fourth time he was beaten by the men and is calling for swift justice.