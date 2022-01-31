Contractor given two weeks to wrap up works on $275M UG road

Kaieteur News – Unhappy about the pace of work on the $275.5 million University of Guyana parallel road being rehabilitated by Yunas Civil and Building Construction, Minster of Public Works, Juan Edghill has given the contractor two weeks to complete works on the road.

The 900-meter road contract, which was awarded to Yunas Civil in December 2020 was slated to be completed in September 2021. Kaieteur News reported that the road which links to Sophia has been in a deplorable state for some years even after several efforts at upgrading it. It was reported that the asphalt in the road continues to slip towards the drains on both sides, which caused the road to be in such a state.

According to reports, the newly built road will be equipped with geotextiles, which will hold the foundation firmly and prevent the road from returning to a deplorable state. The utility poles on the shoulders of the road will also be moved so that the road can be widened to 6.9 meters.

Four months past its deadline, Minister Edghill on Friday visited the road where he expressed dissatisfaction at the speed at which work is being done.

Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, Edghill said: “I had a conversation with the contractor. We are not going to tolerate sloth, whether it is from this contractor or any other contractor. Works must be completed… I cannot be busy implementing 2022 and still fighting with 2021. So across the country, wherever we have had issues and time overruns, we have to get those projects wrapped up.”

He further warned contractors who do not finish projects on time to not attempt to bid for future projects. “I am making it public, do not even attempt bidding because if we give you the job, we know you would not implement. We are beyond time on this. Valentine’s day is a beautiful day in Guyana which is just two weeks away from now and by then, this road must be wrapped up,” he said during his visit.

The Public Works Ministry was recently allocated $76.7 billion out of the 2022 National Budget for the rehabilitation and construction of road links and bridges across the country.