Come feel the love at MovieTowne’s ‘Garden of Love’

Kaieteur News – To celebrate the upcoming season of love, MovieTowne Guyana on Saturday launched its ‘Garden of Love.’

From its launch and for the entire month of February, couples can visit MovieTowne’s Garden of Love, which comes complete with A Love Bench, A Kissing Bridge, A Love Tree, Flower Heart by Nesha’s Flowerland, A Love Seat, A Venice Themed Gandola Boat and of course our main attraction Our Flower Covered Gazebo. In addition to the wonderful scenery at the Love Garden, couples can also get hand sculpting done, personalized key chains and tokens for that special someone.

The Garden of Love is open on Weekdays from 2pm to 8pm and Weekends from 12pm to 8pm, and admission is only $500.

With every $9000 spent at any Movie Towne stores from February 1, to 28th, you can enter into the Cupid’s Shop to Win Competition, and win amazing prizes. The grand prize is a two day trip for two to Arrow point Nature Resort, second prize is a weekend stay for two at the Marriott Hotel and third prize is dinner for two at Jaxx International Grill.

The fun does not stop there, on February 5, the Garden of Love will be hosting a couple’s candle making workshop; on February 6, you can show off your creative skills with a couple’s Valentine Sip and Paint event and on February 13, feel the love and be serenaded by a live violin performance by Violinist, Akeem Adams.

For updates on MovieTowne’s Garden of Love events, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram page.