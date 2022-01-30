We all deh in de same boat

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is not wan divided country. Is de poli-tricks which causing all de problems between de people.

Guyanese people does live good with one another. We children does go to school and be friends. Neighbour does hail out and help out other neighbour.

People does live nice, nice, until election time. Den de problem does start.

No sooner dat election time come around and people gat to decide which party should rule, it does be nuff squabbling and tension among de people.

After de election, de people does return to dem happy ways. If only de people bin realise dat de source of dem problem is not dem but is dem parties wah does want dem vote.

If only dem realise dat de main problem is de Pee-N-See and de Pee Pee Pee Cee.

De supporters of dem parties both agree dat one political party is stupid and de other is evil. But dem violently disagree about which one is which.

But when it all said and done, we all in de same boat. We either sinking or threading water.

It mek dem boys remember de time when three political prisoners end up in de same prison cell. De fuss one ask de second one, “Wha yuh deh in hay fuh?”

De second prisoner answer, “I oppose de Comrade Leader. Wah bout you?”

De first prisoner reply, “I also oppose de Comrade Leader?”

Dem turn to de third man and ask he, “Wah bout you?

De third man say, “I am de Comrade Leader.”

Talk half. Leff Half!