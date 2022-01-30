We all deh in de same boat

Latest update January 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyana is not wan divided country. Is de poli-tricks which causing all de problems between de people.
Guyanese people does live good with one another. We children does go to school and be friends. Neighbour does hail out and help out other neighbour.
People does live nice, nice, until election time. Den de problem does start.
No sooner dat election time come around and people gat to decide which party should rule, it does be nuff squabbling and tension among de people.
After de election, de people does return to dem happy ways. If only de people bin realise dat de source of dem problem is not dem but is dem parties wah does want dem vote.
If only dem realise dat de main problem is de Pee-N-See and de Pee Pee Pee Cee.
De supporters of dem parties both agree dat one political party is stupid and de other is evil. But dem violently disagree about which one is which.
But when it all said and done, we all in de same boat. We either sinking or threading water.
It mek dem boys remember de time when three political prisoners end up in de same prison cell. De fuss one ask de second one, “Wha yuh deh in hay fuh?”
De second prisoner answer, “I oppose de Comrade Leader. Wah bout you?”
De first prisoner reply, “I also oppose de Comrade Leader?”
Dem turn to de third man and ask he, “Wah bout you?
De third man say, “I am de Comrade Leader.”
Talk half. Leff Half!
Jan 30, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana Golden Jaguars take on Barbados tonight 8pm Guyana time at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname. Barbados lost 1-0 to Suriname on Friday at the same...
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always stayed away from ethnic organisations. My fear has been and always will be that once... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most perverse strategies adopted, by both the PPP/C and APNU+AFC regimes, is the practice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]