NEW NATIONAL STANDARD ADDRESSES SALE OF USED MOTOR VEHICLES

Kaieteur News – Most of the vehicles on our roadways today were imported into Guyana as used motor vehicles. There are also instances where individuals purchase what is commonly referred to as ‘secondhand’ motor vehicles which were used by someone else right here in Guyana. There are many cases where complaints have arisen during sale transactions, creating the need for a National Standard to regularise the motor vehicle industry to benefit used motor vehicle suppliers and buyers.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) recently developed the new National Standard – Requirements for Sale of used motor vehicles (GYS 583:2021) to provide detailed requirements for the sale of motor vehicles. In developing the Standard, assistance was derived from the CARICOM Model Consumer Protection Bill – 2016, and the CARICOM Model Consumer Standard (Used Motor Vehicles) Regulations – 2017.

The new Standard defines a Used Motor vehicle, as “… one that has, at any time before being offered or displayed for sale been registered in Guyana or another country.” Included in the definition are those motor vehicles, which have been used for the purpose of demonstration in connection with the sale of another motor vehicle.

Importantly, the Technical Committee – Consumer Products that developed the Standard comprised of representation from key stakeholder organisations, which formulated the requirements. These organisations include the Guyana Road Safety Council, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission, the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Guyana Auto Dealers Association.

The scope of the Standard applies to three aspects. First, it applies to used motor vehicles that are offered or displayed for sale by a supplier, whether the supplier is acting as an agent to another person or through a motor vehicle trader or dealer. Second, it applies to a supplier who is a party to, or acts as an agent for a party to, a contract for the sale of a used motor vehicle to which the Standard applies. Lastly, it covers the consumer information notice that should be provided by the supplier, which discloses information about a motor vehicle.

The Standard requires that information be readily provided to the consumer. Accordingly, used vehicles shall have a Consumer Information Notice that relates to that motor vehicle which is prominently positioned, firmly attached and clearly visible from the exterior of the vehicle. The Standard also provides requirements for the format of the Consumer information Notice including the size of the notice, material, legibility of the written information and the positioning of supplier logo or trademark.

The requirements are also applicable to motor vehicle sold via the internet and stipulates how information should be displayed in this medium. Information on used vehicles offered for sale should include the actual distance the vehicle has travelled, the radio receiver capability, valid identification number or chassis number, and the year of the vehicle. Other pertinent information includes engine capacity, warranty and fuel type.

Additionally, used vehicle suppliers shall provide to their customers, their names, address, contact number, TIN number, registration number or unique identifier given to them when they registered. Suppliers may voluntarily choose to provide any other information to the customer such as email address.

The final section of the used motor vehicle Standard stipulates requirements for post-sale. This includes the provision of agreements of sale, which shall contain spaces for both the consumer and supplier to sign and date the agreement. The supplier is required to provide a signed copy of the agreement to the consumer. Other post sale details that the Standard requires the supplier to indicate to the customer are the certificate of fitness, warranty, vehicle licence expiry date, whether the vehicle is currently registered and the registration plate number.

The GNBS encourages suppliers of used motor vehicles to acquire a copy of the National Standard by contacting its Standardisation Department. The Standard offers guidance to ensure that information and documentation provided during sale transactions satisfy and protect both parties.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.