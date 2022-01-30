Ministry records 5 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update January 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2022 News
– 471 new infections recorded
Kaieteur News – Another five individuals who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported yesterday that the latest deaths have taken the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 1,165.
The deaths of four men and a woman, the Ministry noted, occurred over a two-day (Jan. 28 – 29) period.
On January 28, the deaths were of three men – an unvaccinated 55-year-old and a partially vaccinated 73-year-old, both from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6), and an 86-year-old from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3). The following day, January 29, the deaths recorded were that of a 74-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) whose vaccination status is unknown and an unvaccinated 68-year-old woman from Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5).
The Ministry revealed via its dashboard too that there were 471 new infections. According to the Ministry too, there are 20 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 204 are institutional isolation, 10,967 are in home isolation and seven are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 47,094 have recovered.
