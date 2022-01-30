Central Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational 10-10 bowls off today

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Central Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational ten-ten knockout competition bowls off today with eight matches across Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam.

On Friday at Reliance Sports Ground, the drawing took place and President Travis Simon expressed confidence of a successful two-week tournament.

According to Simon, this will be the first competition for 2022 and is being used to kick start many competitions ahead and the players to be active as well. Things were understandably kept off field for a while owing to the Global Pandemic. Simon, who is also the Secretary of Essequibo Cricket Board, stated that there will be guidelines in place for Covid-19 Protocols and is very optimistic that players will adhere to everything.

The championship team is set to pocket $70,000 and trophy, while the runners-up side will also cash in $30,000 and a trophy.

Simon took the opportunity to thank the 16 teams for their interest and at the same time they have demonstrated eagerness to get back on the field.

Vice-President, Brian Christiani, was very thankful to the teams as well and he is expecting some exciting cricket from ball one especially in this format of the game.

Some established players from across Essequibo Coast expected to be on show are: Ramesh Narine, Beesham Seepersaud, Elroy Stephney, Rovindra Parasram, Mark Austin, Patrick Rooplall, Ravendra Madholall, Kumar Dass and Basil Persaud among others. The action bowls off at 10:00am. Meanwhile, the venues for the competition are: Affiance, Anna Regina Multilateral School and Reliance Sports Ground.