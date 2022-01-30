Central Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational 10-10 bowls off today

Latest update January 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The inaugural Central Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational ten-ten knockout competition bowls off today with eight matches across Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam.
On Friday at Reliance Sports Ground, the drawing took place and President Travis Simon expressed confidence of a successful two-week tournament.
According to Simon, this will be the first competition for 2022 and is being used to kick start many competitions ahead and the players to be active as well. Things were understandably kept off field for a while owing to the Global Pandemic. Simon, who is also the Secretary of Essequibo Cricket Board, stated that there will be guidelines in place for Covid-19 Protocols and is very optimistic that players will adhere to everything.
The championship team is set to pocket $70,000 and trophy, while the runners-up side will also cash in $30,000 and a trophy.
Simon took the opportunity to thank the 16 teams for their interest and at the same time they have demonstrated eagerness to get back on the field.
Vice-President, Brian Christiani, was very thankful to the teams as well and he is expecting some exciting cricket from ball one especially in this format of the game.
Some established players from across Essequibo Coast expected to be on show are: Ramesh Narine, Beesham Seepersaud, Elroy Stephney, Rovindra Parasram, Mark Austin, Patrick Rooplall, Ravendra Madholall, Kumar Dass and Basil Persaud among others. The action bowls off at 10:00am. Meanwhile, the venues for the competition are: Affiance, Anna Regina Multilateral School and Reliance Sports Ground.
Jan 30, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana Golden Jaguars take on Barbados tonight 8pm Guyana time at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname. Barbados lost 1-0 to Suriname on Friday at the same...
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always stayed away from ethnic organisations. My fear has been and always will be that once... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most perverse strategies adopted, by both the PPP/C and APNU+AFC regimes, is the practice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]