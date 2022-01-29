UG student on $200K bail for allegedly forging driver’s licence

Kaieteur News – A University of Guyana (UG) student, Shaquan Caesar, was on Friday last placed on $200,000 bail for allegedly forging his driver’s licence.

Caesar appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was placed on $100,000 bail for each of the two charges he faced.

The accused was charged with Forgery and Uttering a forged document, contrary to Section 245 (a) of the Criminal Law (offences) act chapter 8:01.

The court heard that last week Tuesday, police ranks while on motorcycle patrol at Brickdam Road Georgetown, observed that Caesar was driving a minibus out of his route.

The rank stopped the minibus and requested that the driver produce his licence, with which he complied.

Police Constable Collins, upon examining the licence at the station observed that it did not bear the name of the accused, only his photo.

Further investigations were carried out which revealed that the information on the licence which the accused uttered belonged to Anthony Jacobs.

Caesar who was told of the offence, in an oral statement, claimed that he paid someone at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to have his photograph placed on the licence.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 4, 2022.