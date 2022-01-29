Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG student on $200K bail for allegedly forging driver’s licence

Jan 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A University of Guyana (UG) student, Shaquan Caesar, was on Friday last placed on $200,000 bail for allegedly forging his driver’s licence.
Caesar appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was placed on $100,000 bail for each of the two charges he faced.

Shaquan Caesar

The accused was charged with Forgery and Uttering a forged document, contrary to Section 245 (a) of the Criminal Law (offences) act chapter 8:01.
The court heard that last week Tuesday, police ranks while on motorcycle patrol at Brickdam Road Georgetown, observed that Caesar was driving a minibus out of his route.
The rank stopped the minibus and requested that the driver produce his licence, with which he complied.
Police Constable Collins, upon examining the licence at the station observed that it did not bear the name of the accused, only his photo.
Further investigations were carried out which revealed that the information on the licence which the accused uttered belonged to Anthony Jacobs.
Caesar who was told of the offence, in an oral statement, claimed that he paid someone at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to have his photograph placed on the licence.
The matter has since been adjourned to March 4, 2022.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

Jan 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000 towards...
Read More
Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51) highlight 3rd day as Paul’s X1 beat Johnson’s X1 by 28 runs

Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51)...

Jan 29, 2022

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to conduct sessions and talent spotting

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to...

Jan 29, 2022

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan Madholall Memorial trophy

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan...

Jan 29, 2022

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham Court

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham

Jan 29, 2022

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

Jan 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]