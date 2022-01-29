STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000

towards cash prizes and trophy.

This championship will be hosted online on the Tornelo.com platform on Saturday February 5th, with games beginning from 14:00hrs sharp. The Open tournament features 9 rounds, Swiss format games, with a time control of 5 minutes with one second added to the clock after each move.

Interested competitors are asked to fill out the compulsory registration form on guyanachess.org on or before Thursday February 3rd. Registration fees will be waived for paid members of the GCF while a registration fee of $2000 is required for non-members.

A top prize of $40,000 will be awarded to the player who earns the title of National Blitz Champion for 2022. This will be the first National Blitz championship since 2020. The second and third place winners will receive $25,000 and $15,000, respectively.

The best female player will be awarded $20,000 while the best junior player will receive a trophy. The tournament is expected to attract 40 plus players, including current Senior Champion CM Taffin Khan, former Senior Champion FM Anthony Drayton, AFM Davion Mars, Irshad Mohamed, Loris Nathoo, Frankie Farley, Sherlyta Campayne, Justino Da Silva and Roberto Neto among others.

Junior players Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Jaden Taylor, Kishan Puran, Jessica Callender, and current Junior Champion, Keron Sandiford are also expected to compete. The online tournament will be monitored by FIDE arbiters John Lee and Anand Raghunauth.