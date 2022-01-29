Security guard, porter arrested after scuffle

Kaieteur News – A man, who is employed at R. Tularam and Sons Supermarket as a porter, was hospitalised for lacerations to his forehead after being involved in a scuffle with the Supermarket’s security guard, 41-year-old Simon Scott on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 19:30hrs at Malgre Tout, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The porter has been identified as 23-year-old Daron Anthony Fields of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports revealed that a cashier and Fields were in an argument, and Scott who is attached to the Sheriff Security Service, asked Fields to leave because of his disorderly behaviour. It is alleged that Fields became aggressive and Scott attempted to put him out of the Supermarket when a scuffle ensued during which a round was fired from Scott’s concealed firearm and Fields suffered lacerations to his forehead as a result of the scuffle.

Fields was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was examined by a doctor, was treated and sent away in police custody. Both Scott and Fields were arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-hoop Police Station. Sergeant Scarder and Detective Constable Thornhill are investigating the matter.