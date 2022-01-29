Security guard, porter arrested after scuffle

Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A man, who is employed at R. Tularam and Sons Supermarket as a porter, was hospitalised for lacerations to his forehead after being involved in a scuffle with the Supermarket’s security guard, 41-year-old Simon Scott on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 19:30hrs at Malgre Tout, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The porter has been identified as 23-year-old Daron Anthony Fields of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Reports revealed that a cashier and Fields were in an argument, and Scott who is attached to the Sheriff Security Service, asked Fields to leave because of his disorderly behaviour. It is alleged that Fields became aggressive and Scott attempted to put him out of the Supermarket when a scuffle ensued during which a round was fired from Scott’s concealed firearm and Fields suffered lacerations to his forehead as a result of the scuffle.
Fields was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was examined by a doctor, was treated and sent away in police custody. Both Scott and Fields were arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-hoop Police Station. Sergeant Scarder and Detective Constable Thornhill are investigating the matter.
Jan 29, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000 towards...
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Once again, I stress to people in this country, it is important to reply to depraved fictionalisation... more
Kaieteur News – Two basic questions arise upon the reading of the proposed G$550B plus Budget for 2022. The first is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]