Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51) highlight 3rd day as Paul’s X1 beat Johnson’s X1 by 28 runs

Harpy Eagles 4-day trial game…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Another sun-kissed day at Providence produced a dismal batting performance yesterday with Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s 39 being the highest score on a day in which 16 wickets tumbled in just over two sessions, the third day, as Keemo Paul’ X1 beat Leon Johnson’s X1 by 28 runs in third and final Trial match.

The batsmen’s lack of temperament and application must be a major worry for the Selectors as the Harpy Eagles leaves on February 6 for Trinidad where they will play the Windwards and Leewards in their first two games. Scores: Paul’s X1 (182 & 174), Johnson’s X1 (150 & 179).

Paul’s X1 resumed the penultimate day on 112-6 with an overall lead of 144 and the skipper and Joshua Persaud carried the score to 136 before Paul missed a sweep at left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and was bowled behind his back for 11.

Kevin Sinclair (1) caught behind off his cousin, Junior Sinclair at 146-8 while Permaul (3) was LBW to Motie, who also had Persaud caught at slip for 39 which was decorated with six fours and a six.

The 26-year-old Motie finished with 5-28 while pacer Demetri Cameron supported with 2-22. Chasing 207 to win, Johnson’s X1 were 41-2 at Lunch with Chanderpaul Hemraj being dismissed for six and Tevin Imlach (0), both removed by Keon Joseph with the score on 31. Vishaul Singh (28) chipped Veerasammy Permaul to short mid-wicket to break his 44-run partnership with Chanderpaul and leave the score on 75-3. Permaul soon got rid of Chanderpaul at 84-4 before Anthony Bramble and first innings top scorer Chis Barnwell joined forces to take the score to 123 before Bramble fell to Permaul while Paul removed Barnwell for 29 to follow-up his 66 in the first innings and Johnson’s X1 were 131-6.

Barnwell, who looked the most positive of the batsmen here, missed the first two trials since Chairman of Selectors Ramnaresh Sarwan had said that since Paul and Shepherd played similar roles and were younger, Barnwell would no longer be considered for First-Class cricket but could play a key role in the 50-over format.

Skipper Johnson, who was drooped at short cover off Kevin Sinclair and Sachin Singh, took their team to 144-6 at Tea. After the break, Paul struck twice in quick succession before empty stands when Singh (4) was bowled and Clinton Pestano (0) was LBW as two wickets fell without addition to the Tea time score.

Johnson was joined by Junior Sinclair who had featured in 99-run ninth wicket stand in the first innings with Barnwell, but could not repeat his first innings heroics and was bowled by Paul at 173-9 before Johnson was removed by Anthony Adams in his only over to finish the contest 37 minutes after Tea.

Paul (4-48), Permaul (3-51) and Joseph (2-8) were the main wicket-takers. The GCB have decided to use the remainder of the scheduled for this match for practice in a match scenario.