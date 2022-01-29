Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

La Penitence man wanted for murder of step-son

Jan 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Shawn Bobb of East La Penitence, Squatting Area, Georgetown, is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of his 19-year-old step-son.
The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Edwards, a construction worker, of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown.

Dead Isaiah Edwards and his mother. [Photo Credit: News Source Guyana]

Kaieteur News reported that Edwards succumbed at the Infectious Disease Hospital located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown on Thursday.
It is alleged that he was stabbed to death by his step-father while trying to defend his mother. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 18:30hrs. It was reported that the teen’s step-father began assaulting his mother because she had not finished cooking; as such the teen intervened.
This publication understands that Bobb reportedly became annoyed and picked up a knife and attacked the teen and his mother. This resulted in the teen being stabbed to his right hip.

Wanted, Shawn Bobb.

Bobb then fled the scene, while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by relatives.
Tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son. However, only the son’s result returned positive for COVID-19.
As such, he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a Post-Mortem examination, as his mother remains hospitalised in a stable condition.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday night issued a wanted bulletin for Bobb.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

Jan 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000 towards...
Read More
Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51) highlight 3rd day as Paul’s X1 beat Johnson’s X1 by 28 runs

Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51)...

Jan 29, 2022

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to conduct sessions and talent spotting

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to...

Jan 29, 2022

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan Madholall Memorial trophy

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan...

Jan 29, 2022

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham Court

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham

Jan 29, 2022

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

Jan 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]