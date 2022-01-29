La Penitence man wanted for murder of step-son

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Shawn Bobb of East La Penitence, Squatting Area, Georgetown, is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of his 19-year-old step-son.

The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Edwards, a construction worker, of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown.

Kaieteur News reported that Edwards succumbed at the Infectious Disease Hospital located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown on Thursday.It is alleged that he was stabbed to death by his step-father while trying to defend his mother. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 18:30hrs. It was reported that the teen’s step-father began assaulting his mother because she had not finished cooking; as such the teen intervened.This publication understands that Bobb reportedly became annoyed and picked up a knife and attacked the teen and his mother. This resulted in the teen being stabbed to his right hip.

Bobb then fled the scene, while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by relatives.

Tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son. However, only the son’s result returned positive for COVID-19.

As such, he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a Post-Mortem examination, as his mother remains hospitalised in a stable condition.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday night issued a wanted bulletin for Bobb.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.