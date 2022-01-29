La Penitence man wanted for murder of step-son

Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Shawn Bobb of East La Penitence, Squatting Area, Georgetown, is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of his 19-year-old step-son.
The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Edwards, a construction worker, of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown.
Bobb then fled the scene, while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by relatives.
Tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son. However, only the son’s result returned positive for COVID-19.
As such, he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a Post-Mortem examination, as his mother remains hospitalised in a stable condition.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday night issued a wanted bulletin for Bobb.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
