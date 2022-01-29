GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to conduct sessions and talent spotting

Association moves to decentralize the sport

Kaieteur News – National Boxing Coach, Lennox Daniels, will travel to Linden this weekend for the first in a series of Coaching programmes and talent spotting throughout the country. Following his visit to the Bauxite Mining Town, Daniels will head to Region # 6 (Feb 5 – 9), along with Region # 9.

According to GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, Daniels’ journey forms part of governing body’s plans to decentralize the sport with a view of ensuring that every aspiring boxer is given a chance to develop their talent and be exposed.

Ninvalle explained that unlike his visit to Regions # 6 and 10, while in Region 9, Daniels will spend more than two days. This, Ninvalle said, is to ensure that the National Coach is given a chance to traverse as many areas as possible in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo area.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle said the GBA, with Daniels at the forefront will begin to intensify preparations for the March 22 – April 2, American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Championships which is set for Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Olympian and Youth Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Keevin Allicock will lead the bunch, which includes the Jackman sisters – Abiola and Alesha, Mark Crawford, Richard Howard, Patrick Harvey, Travis Inverary, Jamal Eastman, Joel Williamson, Desmond Amsterdam, Colin Lewis, Julius Kesney, Quacy Abrams, Emanuel Pompey, Delroy Fordyce, Renaldo Niles, Aluko Bess and Richard Subraty are the 18 boxers currently in training for the Elite Continental tournament.

Ninvalle said that the GBA expects Daniels to, “Bring his unique style of coaching to the team’s preparation, and we at the Executive level expect to see a marked difference in the way in which our fighters are prepared.”

The medallists in each of the 13-man and 12-woman weight categories, according to the AMBC, will receive prize money – US$10 000 for first place, US$5 000 for second and US$2 500 for third place.