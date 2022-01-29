De guvament Budget different from yuh pocket

Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Everybody questioning wah de Budget do fuh dem. But dat is de wrong question. Dem should be asking bout dem own personal Budget and how dem can improve dem circumstances.
De guvament Budget is fuh de guvament. De guvament gat fuh collect taxes and dem gat fuh spend money fuh provide things fuh de people. But nah expect guvament fuh put money in yuh pocket.
Dat is not de purpose of de guvament Budget. De purpose is fuh mek it easier fuh you improve you own Budget.
Lang ago dem Budget use to cause fear in de population. People use to frighten devaluation more dan dem fighten COVID now.
Even after de economy done free up, some businessmen use to get nightmares as to whether de dollar gan devalue and dem gan lose money. But dem days pass.
Dem boys know a lady wah decide fuh trim she household Budget. Instead of carrying she clothes to de laundry, she decide fuh wash dem sheself. She save a few thousand dollars every month by doing dat.
One day she tell she husband, “We are a few hundred dollars richer because I washed this dress by hand.”
De husband tell she, “Excellent, wash it again.”
De wife decide dat she gan teach he a lesson. So she went out and buy wan expensive dress and come home and show it to she husband.
De husband ask she, “I thought we deh pun a Budget.”
“Yes,” de wife say, “but de Devil went shopping with me.”
De husband ask she, “Why? What happen to ‘Get behind me Satan?’”
“I did tell him dat,” said de wife. “Except that he said that the dress looked even better from behind.”
Talk half. Leff half.
