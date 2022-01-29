Cop dies in Mocha accident

Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A policeman of Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara lost his life in a fatal accident at Mocha on the East Bank of Demerara Thursday evening. The 27-year-old officer has been identified as Faustin Magloire.
According to reports, the police constable, who was stationed at the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost and attached to the General Duty Section, while driving a motor car, crashed into a stationary lorry on the Mocha access road.
Reports state that Donald Osafo Sagon, a 27-year-old man of Lot 65 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, had parked his motor lorry on the northern side of the Mocha Access Road with its lights on.
Despite this, police revealed that a hire car driven by Warren Prince, a 30-year-old man of Lot 73 Inner Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, and the motor car which was driven by Magloire became involved in an accident.
Police said too that the car that was being driven by Magloire was proceeding east along the northern side of the roadway at a fast rate when the front portion of the car collided with the rear of the motor lorry. As a result of the collision the car ended up on the southern side of the road where it collided with the right side rear door of Prince’s vehicle which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.
Magloire received injuries about his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor, a member of national Emergency Medical Service team. The body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Traffic Inspector for Regional Police Division 4‘B’, Maniram Jagananan, and a party of police are conducting investigations and a notice of intended prosecution has been served after breathalyzer tests were conducted on Prince and Sagon. Both drivers showed no trace of alcohol in their systems.A friend of the deceased, Laured Stewart told Kaieteur News that Magloire was “a very jovial and opinionated individual and you can always count on him for a good laugh and great advice.” Maglorie, he said, “always tried to keep people together and always had something to say to make anyone laugh.”
The Commissioner of Police has since extended condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the late Police Constable 23012, Magloire.
