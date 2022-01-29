Chinese contractor not financing new bridge

– entire $53.7B project being funded by Govt.—Budget 2022 reveals

Kaieteur News – Government last year in an official statement confirmed it had secured a Chinese firm to build the New Demerara River Bridge under a Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model with financial terms and conditions “which would be no less favourable than those submitted in the preferred bidder’s price proposals.”

This appears not to be the case as can be gleaned from the National Estimates for 2022 which was presented to the nation on Wednesday by Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

In that presentation, he announced that this year some $21.1B has been allocated for the project. A perusal of the profile page of the project that falls under the Ministry of Public Works shows however that the financing is not external but rather is being funded by central government.

In fact, according to the profile page, the total cost for the new bridge, some $53.7B, is being funded completely by central government.

This is contrary to the Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model that was touted by government. Confirmation of the contract was originally released on November 1, last, when by way of a public statement, the Ministry of Finance announced that Cabinet granted its no-objection for the Ministry of Public Works to engage China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. to construct the New Demerara Harbour Bridge (NDHB).

At that time, it was pointed out that the project would be done under the DFB model with financial terms and conditions “which would be no less favourable than those submitted in the preferred bidder’s price proposals.

The proposed location for the New Demerara River Bridge will see the structure being laid between Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara and La Grange on the Western end of the Demerara River.

China’s State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, the company that had secured the contract was sued for fraud in the Bahamas.

The company reportedly submitted ‘sham billings’ and diverted monies to other projects and was subsequently disbarred by the World Bank.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the proposal by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, under the DBF model was the lowest amongst all bidders.

It was noted that initially, the Government of Guyana, through the MoPW, pre-qualified nine firms to submit bids for the construction of a two-lane dual carriageway (four-lanes) hybrid Cable-Stayed centre span bridge, with Concrete Box/T Beam Girder approach bridge structure.

Features to be included on the new bridge would be collision protection, navigation span to accommodate Handymax vessel Navigation aids, lighting, signage, and all other ancillary works, access road with a minimum of 50 metres up to abutments and toll collection buildings and ancillary buildings on the West Bank of the Demerara River (WBD). The construction of the new bridge is expected to conclude within two years and will be built with the lifespan of 50 years. It will not require opening or retraction to allow for the passage of vessels, as is the arrangement with the existing structure.