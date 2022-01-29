Attempted murder charge for women who threw corrosive substance on ‘friend’

Kaieteur News – Four women, who reportedly doused another with a corrosive substance on Friday January 21, received an attempted murder charge yesterday and were remanded to prison until February 25, 2022.

The defendants are Gailann Marks, 21, of 111 West Ruimveldt, Jenifer Validen, 28, of 52 Albouystown, Latifah Dacost, 26, of 853 Section B Block X 14 Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Alana Holder, 28, of North East La Penitence.

They appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that on Friday January 21, 2022, at Princes Street, Georgetown, they doused Renesha Maxwell with a corrosive substance causing grievous bodily harm with the intent to murder her.

The prosecutor in the matter objected to bail, noting that the victim is still hospitalised as a result of the attack.

The prosecutor used the facts in the matter to his advantage arguing that the defendants were determined to harm the victim.

According to the facts of the matter, the four women had attempted to douse Maxwell with the substance earlier that day on Leopold Street but someone had warned her and she tried to escape them by jumping into a taxi which drove away.

The defendants reportedly boarded a taxi too and ordered the driver to trail their victim. When they arrived at Princes Street, the defendants allegedly ordered their taxi driver to block the path of the car that the victim was travelling in.

Maxwell reportedly exited and attempted to run away but the defendants allegedly exited too and pursued their victim until they doused her with the corrosive substance.

After listening to the prosecutor’s argument, the Magistrate agreed to remanding the four women until their next court appearance.