4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Jan 29, 2022 News

– 375 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Four more residents from Region Four, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the latest fatalities are that of an 80-year-old woman and three men – a 57-year-old, a 75-year-old and an 82-year-old, who died over a four-day (January 25 to 28)period.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,160.
The Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recoded 375 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 58,979.
The dashboard data shows that 18 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 218 are in institutional isolation, 10,912 are in home isolation and 16 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 46,671 persons have recovered.

