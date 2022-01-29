4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2022 News
– 375 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – Four more residents from Region Four, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the latest fatalities are that of an 80-year-old woman and three men – a 57-year-old, a 75-year-old and an 82-year-old, who died over a four-day (January 25 to 28)period.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,160.
The Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recoded 375 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 58,979.
The dashboard data shows that 18 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 218 are in institutional isolation, 10,912 are in home isolation and 16 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 46,671 persons have recovered.
Jan 29, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000 towards...
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Once again, I stress to people in this country, it is important to reply to depraved fictionalisation... more
Kaieteur News – Two basic questions arise upon the reading of the proposed G$550B plus Budget for 2022. The first is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]