Latest update January 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

12 homeless after Cross Street fire

Jan 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – An apartment building located at Lot 59 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown went up in flames on Thursday around 19:00hrs leaving 12 people homeless.

The apartment building on fire. (Photo credits to Jean Chu)

Sixty-two-year-old Gary Westmaas, a tenant who has been renting an apartment in the building for over a decade, said that “they does charge a ‘junkie’ a room for a thousand dollar a week at de back here right…they say he does overdose so he probably drop to sleep and the candle or mosquito coil he been burning caused the fire.”

The scene at Cross Street yesterday.

The apartment building is reportedly owned by 74-year-old Jone Bowman who occupied the top floor, along with three others.
The bottom floor which consisted of two apartments was occupied by a total of eight persons.

Victim, Gary Westmaas

Westmaas noted that within 15 minutes the two-storey, wooden building was completely on fire. He said that fire started at approximately 19:00hrs.
According to a Guyana Fire Service (GFS) report, the Fire Service received a call at 20:55hrs on Thursday about the incident. It was revealed that water tenders 102 from Central Fire Station, 107 from West Ruimveldt Fire Station and 112 from the Alberttown Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

The purported cause of the conflagration, according to the Fire Service was an unattended lighted candle which fell and ignited nearby combustible materials.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

STR Wood Inc. sponsors GCF National Online Blitz Championship

Jan 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to host the National Blitz Championship next month with the assistance of its sponsor, STR Wood Inc. which donated GYD$100,000 towards...
Read More
Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51) highlight 3rd day as Paul’s X1 beat Johnson’s X1 by 28 runs

Motie (5-28), Paul (4-48) & Permaul (3-51)...

Jan 29, 2022

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to conduct sessions and talent spotting

GBA Coach Daniels visits Linden this weekend to...

Jan 29, 2022

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan Madholall Memorial trophy

Austin’s ton lands Reliance Scheme Shivanandan...

Jan 29, 2022

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham Court

Ansa McAl & Hennessy transforms Burnham

Jan 29, 2022

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

STSC to host day of sports on February 6

Jan 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: gl[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]