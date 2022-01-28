STSC to host day of sports on February 6

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a pre-mash day of sports on February 6 at C Field Second Block, Sophia commencing at 09:00hrs. Teams will compete in 3-a-side small goal football at the U-14 and senior levels while there will also be king and queen dominoes.

The committee is seeking sponsorship in the form of trophies, medals and cash prizes for the winning and runner-up teams. Interest sponsors can contact the committee on 666 2950.

All covid-19 regulations will be observed.

Meanwhile, Roshad McKenzie’s team defeated Brandon Wray’s team 2-0 in the STSC U14 3-a-side small goal competition which was contested recently. In the senior division, Akim McKenzie’s team needled Keron Gary McPherson’s team 1-0. McKenzie slotted home the winning goal which landed him the MVP prize. Trophies and medals were donated by Bannas Foundation and Johnny Barnwell. Bannas Foundation also presented football attire to the U14 players in Sophia.