Teen stabbed to death trying to defend mother from abusive stepdad

Jan 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old boy who was stabbed by his step-father on Wednesday succumbed at the Infectious Disease Hospital located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown on Thursday.
The dead teen has been identified as Isaiah Edwards, 19, a construction worker of East La Penitence, Squatting Area Georgetown.

Dead Isaiah Edwards and his mother. [Picture taken from News Source Guyana]

According to the police the incident occurred on Wednesday around 18:30hrs. It was stated that the teen’s step-father began assaulting his mother because she did not finish cooking; as such the teen intervened.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect reportedly became annoyed and picked up a knife and attacked the teen and his mother. This resulted in the teen being stabbed to his right hip.
The suspect then fled the scene, while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by their relatives. However, tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son and Isaiah’s test came back positive for COVID-19. As such he was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Moreover, Isaiah’s mom is presently hospitalised in a stable condition and the suspect is yet to be apprehended.

