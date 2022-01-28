Pregnant woman stabbed to death by ex-partner

Kaieteur News – Police are searching for a 34-year-old East La Penitence, Georgetown man, identified as Terrence Thomas, who allegedly stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Loretta Simon, 28,

to death on Thursday afternoon at her mother’s C- Field Sophia home.

According to police, the victim who resided at Cooper Street, Albouystown, was stabbed in the region of her heart around 13:00hrs. Simon was reportedly visiting her mother that afternoon when the suspect turned up. She had gone out to meet him and according to reports, he reportedly asked for a glass of water and permission to use the washroom but she refused him entry into the home.

Police investigators reported that during the exchange of words between the pair, Thomas demanded an explanation from the woman for leaving him, which sparked an argument between them. Simon then reportedly ordered the suspect to leave her mother’s premises.

Investigators stated that the suspect suddenly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the woman. She ran a short distance before collapsing and died at which point, the suspect threw the murder weapon into the yard and fled.

Simon’s relatives reportedly found her body lying at the back door of her mother’s house. Police and a medical team were alerted.

Grieving relatives of the victim related that she was pregnant during the time of her murder. Kaieteur News learnt that the suspect had left his home early Thursday morning to drop a relative to school on his bicycle. He did not return until after his ex-girlfriend was killed.

The suspect did not say a word to his relatives but had left hurriedly just minutes before officers showed up at his house. His relatives related that they were shocked when the ranks told them that the man is wanted for a murder of his ex-girlfriend. Kaieteur News understands that the now dead woman had moved out and left the suspect last year owing to his abusive ways. He would however persist in having her return.