NSC hails 2022 National Budget as most wide-ranging and transformational

Latest update January 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News –The National Sports Commission (NSC) has dubbed the 2022 National Budget, read by the Hon. Ashni Singh as the most comprehensive and transformational in Guyana’s history and has almost doubled that given to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport last year.
The allotment to the NSC will ensure that the local sport fraternity has a reinforced foundation which will allow associations to better march to the rhythms of progress. The recent budget allocation to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport does not only have historic significance for the NSC and sport in Guyana, but reaffirms that the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promises are being delivered.
“We recognise that in less than two years the government has remained true to its word by not only returning sport from being a department to its rightful place of a ministry, but also to provide resources that adequately caters for Guyana to take its rightful place among the best in the world of sport.
The 2022 budget disbursement will allow sportsmen, women and associations to breath even easier as they can stand certain of solid support from the NSC, which has strengthened its relationship with the fraternity through monthly engagement with associations.”
The NSC takes this opportunity to applaud the Irfaan Ali led Government’s unflinching support which further enhances the development of sport, allows for more and better equipped facilities, stronger support for athletes and sustained development of officials.
