New GPC Inc. to fund GCF online Education Programme

Jan 28, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is elated to announce further financial support towards its online programme for teaching the sport to young Guyanese. The New GPC Inc.

Nathan Gurcharran

has donated 100,000 for the purchase of premium “gold” licenses on Chesskid.com, the online platform used by the Federation to introduce young players to the game of chess and also for them to access the numerous chess lessons and puzzles.
With this donation, 31 children will have access to Chesskid.com for free in 2022. Gold membership on the Chesskid.com platform allows children the opportunity to access an unlimited number of puzzles, tactical exercises, challenges, educational videos and lessons among other learning resources.
Young chess players will have the opportunity to learn and play online chess with their peers as well as players from around the globe. This support will be especially invaluable since the GCF has seen its membership triple over the last three months as the chess in schools programme continues to expand.

Youths would now be able to access chess lessons and puzzles with the New GPC sponsorship.

Also, as the sport has begun to venture out of Georgetown, there are plans to expand the sport to Linden and Essequibo in the coming months. The New GPC Inc. is a top local manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical products in Guyana.
The GCF wishes to thank the New GPC Inc. for its generous contribution towards development of chess in Guyana.

 

 

