GTA President welcomes amplified allocation of funds in 2022 National Budget

Kaieteur News – On behalf of the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA), President; Cristy Campbell has welcomed the amplified allocation of funds in the 2022 budget to further enhance sport in
Guyana.
In a press release, Campbell who became the second female to ever be President of the GTA in April of 2021, stated: “The Hon. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson, the National Sports Commission, and the GTA have engaged in meaningful discourses recently tocreate pathways to enhance facilities, players, and coach education in our sport. Therefore, the Guyana Tennis Association is optimistic that tennis will continue to benefit from government funding to achieve our 2022 goals and objectives.”
