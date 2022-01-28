Govt. pumping $200 million into unproven fish cage initiative

– says investment will help revive industry hard-hit by low catch

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has allocated $200 million in Budget 2022 to offset the production of fish, through its marine cage initiative, which still remains in trial-stage around the world.

Making the announcement was the Senior Minister in the Office of the President, with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during the reading of the Budget on Wednesday. He told the National Assembly that a total of $743.7 million has been set aside this year, for the development of the fisheries and aquaculture subsector.

Of this amount, “Budget 2022 provides a sum of $200 million to introduce and develop marine cage fishing which will enhance the production of prawns and tilapia. This will provide an important alternative production modality for Guyana’s fisherfolk. Additionally, Government will continue to improve the supportive infrastructure for the fisheries industry,” the finance minister said.

This experimental method of aquaculture involves the confinement and production of fish inside some type of mesh in existing water resources such as ponds, rivers, estuaries, open ocean, etc. The mesh retains the fish, making it easier to feed, observe and harvest. Preliminary research conducted by Kaieteur News notes however that this form of aquaculture is still in its trial stage even though some countries have had some degree of success with a limited number of species.

In his presentation, the Finance Minister acknowledged that the fishing industry has been facing “challenging times” even though a report formerly presented by him pegged growth in the sector at some 15.7 percent.

Notwithstanding this, the Minister explained that the government has been working closely with the sector to help overcome the challenges and encourage growth. In this regard, Dr. Singh highlighted that the PPP administration has facilitated the creation of an Aquaculture Committee, and rolled out a programme to promote the improvement of brackish-water shrimp production on the Corentyne Coast.

The project which is currently in its first phase provides for the rehabilitation of 23 shrimp farms in Region 6, resulting in higher shrimp production in this category during last year, when compared to 2020.

In this regard, the Finance Minister related that the government will continue to support this programme, with $230 million budgeted for the second phase of the brackish-water shrimp production initiative this year.

“Both phases are expected to raise aquaculture production by over 300 percent moving brackish-water shrimp production to 500,000 kg per annum,” Singh informed. On the other hand, he noted that sums have also been set aside for the greenhouse at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station to be upgraded for the promotion of aquaponics, as a climate smart option for food production. Research will also be undertaken in indigenous high-value species and the use of local low-cost feed ingredients into aquafeed development, according to him.