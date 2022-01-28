GCB name Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for first two rounds of WI Championship 2022

Latest update January 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced a 15-man squad for the first and second rounds of the West Indies Championship 2022. The Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Windward Inlands Volcanoes from February 9-12, 2022 and Leeward Islands Hurricanes from February 16-19, 2022. Both matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.
The Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul (Vice Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, TagenarineChanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Askhaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams.
The reserves are: Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton, Trevon Griffith and Demitri Cameron.
The squad and reserves are currently engaged in the third and final trial match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence after which preparation will continue with intensive practice and fitness training under watchful eyes of the team management lead by Head Coach, Esuan Crandon.
