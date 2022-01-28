Four more COVID deaths, 408 new infections

Kaieteur News – Two men, an 81-year-old and a 66-year-old from Region Four who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported on Thursday that the unvaccinated men died over a two-day period (January 26 to 27) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,156.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 408 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 58,604. Out of that number, 31,493 persons are women and 27,111 are men.

A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 195 new cases, Region 10 with 98 cases, Region Three with 40 cases, Region Seven with 29 cases, Region Six with 23 cases, Region Two with 20 cases and Region One with three cases. The dashboard data shows that 17 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 173 persons in institutional isolation, 11,818 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 45,440 persons have recovered from the virus.