De bigger de Budget, de langer de speech

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Fine Ants Minister setting down de marker. Every year de man breaking record. Every Budget is larger dan de previous and becomes de largest in de history of de country. De man shaart but he standing tall.

De man shaart but he story lang. De man also setting record for de length of de speech. Last year was de longest ever. De man shatta dat record dis year.

When de man start he speech on Wednesday, one ah dem MP realise dat he fuhget he briefcase in Essequibo. De man jump in he car, drive straight to Parika, ketch de speed boat, travel all de way to Charity, collect he briefcase and den mek de same return journey.

On he way back to de parliament, he did feel tired and decide fuh tek a snooze. He fall to sleep fuh one whole hour. He decide it too late fuh guh to parliament since he feel de session gan finish. So he guh home. When he turn on he radio, he hear de Minister still talking.

De man talk fuh 5 hours 15 minutes. Dat gat to be in de Guinness Book of World Records fuh de longest Budget Speech ever. Dem boys wondering who gan give de wrap up speech. Dem praying is de Pee M and not de Fine Ants Man.

Dem boys hear some ah dem parliamentarians talk how next year dem gan walk with pillow and cot. Because de bigger de budget, de longer de speech.

Talk half and leff de rest fuh later.