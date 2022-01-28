Blairmont man wanted for rape of minor

Latest update January 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2022 News
Kaiateur News – Forty-year-old Mark Anthony Amsterdam, of Lot 43 No. 3 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, is wanted by the police for the alleged rape of a child under 16.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement yesterday noted that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Amsterdam is asked to contact to the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 455-2236, 684-0839 or the nearest police station.
The GPF assures citizens that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Jan 28, 2022Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a pre-mash day of sports on February 6 at C Field Second Block, Sophia commencing at 09:00hrs. Teams will compete in 3-a-side...
