Blairmont man wanted for rape of minor

Kaiateur News – Forty-year-old Mark Anthony Amsterdam, of Lot 43 No. 3 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, is wanted by the police for the alleged rape of a child under 16.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement yesterday noted that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Amsterdam is asked to contact to the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 455-2236, 684-0839 or the nearest police station.

The GPF assures citizens that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.