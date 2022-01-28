Barnwell returns to National Trials with pugnacious 66; Shares 99-run 9th wicket stand with Junior Sinclair

Harpy Eagles 4-day trial game…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A 99-run ninth wicket stand between the experienced the Chris Barnwell and the promising Junior Sinclair rescued Leon Johnson’s X1 from a precarious position of 49-8 on the second day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles third and final four-day trial game at Providence yesterday.

The matches are being used to select Guyana’s team for their first two games in the 2022 First-Class season with the renamed ‘Harpy Eagles’ expected to leave for Trinidad on February 6. At stumps yesterday, Keemo Paul’s X1 were 112-6 in their second innings enjoying a lead of 144 runs with four wickets in hand going into today’s penultimate day.

Paul’s X1 lost Trevon Griffith (16) off Cameron at 26-1, Ramon Perez (15) LBW to Barnwell and Movindra Dindyal who played a big drive at a ball he could have left alone and edged Cameron, one of a good of young fast bowlers, to leave the score on 51-3.

Kemol Savory and Akshaya Persaud took the score to 105 before Savory (23) was LBW to Gudakesh Motie and Persaud (36) was LBW to Anthony Adams at 112-6. Earlier, Paul’s X1 which made 182 in their first innings, bowled out Johnson’s X1 for 150 despite the batting of Barnwell who made 66 from 119 balls, 150 minutes with 10 boundaries and 20-year-old Sinclair, whose entertaining 41 included four fours and two sixes and came from 61 balls and 97 minutes.

Nail Smith (4-40), Keon Joseph (2-13) and Ronsford Beaton’s 2-27 took the wickets for Paul’s X1. On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Paul’s X1 resumed at 179-9 and quickly lost Smith (2) LBW to Motie.

Johnson’s X1 began their reply in sweltering heat on a track with a tinge of grass with good pace and carry and were immediately on the back foot when Tagenarine Chanderpaul fell to Beaton for two at 3-1 before the lively Smith bowled Chanderpaul Hemraj (15) at 21-2 to trigger a familiar batting collapse seen at all levels of West Indies cricket, by Lunch the score was an embarrassing 48-7.

Vishaul Singh, who hit three fours including a hook off a fired-up Keon Joseph and Tevin Imlach (7) carried the to 38 under a blue sky and lush green and lightning fast outfield, before Imlach was LBW to Smith.

Wicket-Keeper Anthony Bramble (1) did not last long and was soon stupendously taken at first slip by Griffith, diving low to his left as Joseph from West Berbice, struck at 39-4. The 33-year-old Singh had his leg stump knocked out by Smith without addition to the score.

Smith, who like West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd, plays for New Amsterdam side Tuber Park, comprehensively bowled Sachin Singh for a duck as he was beaten for pace, playing back, at 43-6.

Pestano, who awkwardly fended a quick short ball from Smith, was soon removed by Joseph on the stroke off Lunch. Just after the interval, Renaldo Ali-Mohamed fell for a duck to leave the score on 49-8.

But Barnwell took the attack the bowlers with some imperious extra cover drives and cuts past point for boundaries on the lightning fast outfield. Junior Sinclair started cautiously and along with Barnwell embarked on ‘operation rebuild’ as Barnwell showed the value of experience.

As Sinclair gained in confidence, the partnership blossomed as Barnwell, not invited to the first two trials in Berbice, reached his half-century from 65 balls, 96 minutes with 10 fours.

After getting to 41, Sinclair who has been very impressive in his first National Senior Trials, was caught and bowled by West Indies left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul at 148-9, before Barnwell was removed by West Indies off-spinner Kevin Sinclair leave Motie on two.