Opposition bemoans lack of public consultation on Organ transplant bill

Kaieteur News – The main opposition has warned about the drawbacks of the recent passage of the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Bill, although stating that it represents a good start in the development of the health sector here.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Karen Cummings on Monday during the debate of the bill cautioned about the commercial human organ harvesting and transplant tourism. The bill, which provides legal framework for the donation and removal of human organs, tissues, cells and bio fluids for transplantation and blood for transfusion, was on Monday passed in the National Assembly.

During her address to the National Assembly, Dr. Cummings said, “the bill represents a good start, however, there is cause to set it to the park if not seriously protected…this bill puts public health against private wealth. The bill has a measure of goodwill, yet hold still. Why Mr. Speaker, danger links with potential perks.”

She added that the bill has the potential to kill if placed in the hands of a reckless government. “Well I recognise a plus, let’s mash the brakes and slow the pace, I cannot support the bill because of its potential to kill in the hands of a reckless government,” Cummings noted.

The Opposition MP pointed out that the current regime cannot be trusted with the distribution of these medical and scientific technologies to save lives. “The citizens would want to know if, with the passing of this bill, there will be any act of corruption and the flourishing of commercial human organ harvesting, transplant tourism and organ trafficking,” she asked.

The Attorney General’s Chambers stated earlier last year that Guyana is currently bereft of legislation governing, authorising and regulating the donation of tissue and organs to persons who meet the criteria of either being a donor or recipient of such donations. In order to protect the citizens of Guyana from being victims of trafficking in human organs and tissue, the legislation will propose to address the prohibition of trade in human tissue, organs and blood and as a result will create offences and penalties to monitor such dire incidents.

Dr. Cummings went on to state that though this bill is timely, the populace does not have a full understanding of the subject as there are human rights issues involved. With this she calls for the bill to be sent to a Special Select Committee for further discussion and that there should have been a broad information campaign, explaining all the provisions made in the new legislation.

Defending the bill in the House on Monday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, explained that transplanting is nothing new in Guyana. It has been ongoing since 2008 but without any legal framework.

He shared that for years, transplants have helped extend the life expectancy of many patients and are accepted as the best therapy for patients with terminal and irreversible organ failure. “This legislation is now going to put that framework in place so that this can be done ethically and safely and in keeping with the global best practices,” he said.

According to him, the bill is in keeping with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines on human organ transplantations.

With the bill being passed, a National Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency would be established, which would be responsible for the management of the removal and donation of human organs. The agency will be headed by a medical team which comprise of the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Medical Officer and chair of the medical council.

In addition to that, there will be the establishment of a National Blood Transfusion Services Department. The Minister explained that this department will coordinate and manage blood transfusion services throughout Guyana. They would be responsible for establishing blood banks, manufacturing various blood products for blood transfusion, managing a voluntary donation system, and having a robust approach to prevent transfusion-transmitted infections.

The bill will also pave the way for the establishment of a local eye bank, Anthony outlined. “When this is achieved, no immune-suppression will be needed, no waiting list necessary, no preservation of required organs, as these would be manufactured on demand and implanted immediately. This bill would allow our scientists and clinicians to explore and exploit the benefits of regenerative medicine,” he told the House. In conclusion, the Health Minister said that the bill creates a new offence for anyone who attempts to trade in cells, tissues, bio fluids, blood or organs. “This section of the Bill is in keeping with WHO guidelines and other international best practices,” he highlighted.