Money crazy

Kaieteur News – It is not even weekly or daily for Guyanese to be furnished more and more proofs of the underhanded and unilateral objectives of the PPP/C Government. It seems that the evidence of the dark visions of the PPP/C Government occur almost hourly now, and citizens of this country can depend on the rush of events that now flow almost at breakneck speed. It’s as if both the Government and its cabal of crooks can’t wait to get their dirty hands-on Guyana’s oil money. The money is driving them crazy, like sharks in a feeding frenzy, so much in a hurry they are. We at this paper are watching and listening and, as we report daily on tricky developments, we should not be left openmouthed at the mad haste in which matters involving this nation’s oil are unfolding and accelerating.

But we are neither left openmouthed nor are in the least shocked because we have been saying it and writing it and discussing for years what is now coming to pass with this oil wealth of ours. The history of oil in most places around the globe has been of men going mad. Even in America, a society ahead of its time and peers, with many checks and balances, the story of oil has been of insatiable greed, of cutthroat conduct, and of oil wildcatters, who are callous and cruel, who will knife in the groin anyone who stand in their way. They call them more polite names these days, but in days gone by, they were known as ‘robber barons’ among other dirty and disreputable names. The names and labels all apply, and no sheen of respectability, amount of charity, or talk about democracy can conceal the decay in their souls. Even John D. Rockefeller, a man of great piety, a family man, one who neither smoked nor drank would not hesitate to get an unfair advantage over his contemporaries or competition. He was one mean machine, that man of God and family and apple pie, and all the rest of those kinds of lovely propaganda sound bites that speak of the Great American Way.

Though we are new to the rich oil game here in Guyana, it is now undeniable that what we have in our midst are political predators of the lowest sort, the worst kind of scumbags who masquerade at democracy and clean governance, but who poison us with their stench by just being near us. It’s as if powers in the returning PPP/C Government spent the last five years out of office to study and come up with one scheme after another to rip the hopes and dreams and aspirations of the poor in this society to shreds. They will stoop to nothing. They will pull any fast one, once given the chance. And when that has not been presented to them, they will manufacture some to get ahead in the heady Guyana oil game.

Look at the kind of pirates we have had in one parliament after another. Look at the people who are their closest friends. Look at their commercial cronies, and it is as if Guyana is now reduced to one vast political slum yard. What we have today for the most part is a complex of crafty criminals, who talk a good game, and pretend to be the best friends of poor and worried Guyanese.

Now we hear of ‘secret’ signings and these backdoor arrangements in the cover of dark. It all has to do with getting a leg up on this oil and grabbing as much as they can grab from this oil bonanza. What is all this hurry about? Why the reckless and dangerous speeds at which our political people travel to gouge Guyanese with the oil money? Only so much can be spent at any one time, and only so many projects can be undertaken, given the extent of our ignorance, our cupidity, and our utter foolishness.

As for our fellow Guyanese who thought deep down that there was some sincerity about these funds being for the benefit of the greater many, we regret to say that we feel sorry for them. Their oil bonanza just went up in smoke.