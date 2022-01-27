Harpy Eagles final 4-day trial game

Persaud hits 62 on opening at Providence

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – In a game which started 30 minutes in sunshine before the entire post lunch was lost due rain yesterday at Providence, Keemo Paul’s X1 were 179-9 against Leon Johnson’s X1

when the opening day of the third and final four-day trial match of the Guyana Harpy Eagles to select the national team for the next Regional First-Class tournament.

Akshaya Persaud led the way with 62 with eight boundaries and put together 67 for the sixth wicket with Paul who made 36.

Trevon Griffith and fellow DCC batsman Ramon Perez batted to 10.3 overs on a track with a tinge of grass and preparation moisture, before Griffith, who was assertive in his running between the wickets, got a ball which cut bat and kept a bit low from Clinton Pestano and was trapped LBW for 10.

Perez, who looked technically correct, batted patiently and along with West Indies U-16 batsman Movindra Dindyal who opened his account with a couple of boundaries, including a ‘fine sweep’ to take the score to 34 before he edged one that left him to Johnson at first slip off Demetri Cameron for 14.At 36-4 Cameron struck again when Kevlon Anderson was taken at slip by Johnson for a duck and without addition to the score Perez (6) was run out by direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

Wicket-Keeper Kemol Savory got going a commanding cut off a short ball from off-spinner Junior

Sinclair for four and along with Persaud took Paul’s X1 to 44-4 when a sharp shower at 11:45, forced at an early lunch to be taken.

With 14 overs and entire second session lost, play began in the final session and the left-handed Savory (6) played a lose drive to Chris Barnwell and was taken at slip 52-5.

Persaud played some delightful shots on the lightning fast outfield despite the rain and reached a well-played fifty and before Paul was dismissed by West Indies left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

But when on 62 Persaud was removed by Junior Sinclair who also got rid of Kevin Sinclair (14) as he continued his good form in the trial.

Veerasammy Permaul and Nial Smith were the not out batsmen as Junior Sinclair and Cameron has picked up two wickets so far.

Today is the second day and play starts at 09:30AM.