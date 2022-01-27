Golden Jaguars in Suriname to prepare for tri-nation tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team have hit the ground running in Suriname as preparations intensified on Tuesday ahead of a friendly tri-nation tournament with the

host nation and Barbados, according to Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz.The Golden Jaguars squad, drawn predominantly from domestic-based players, play Suriname on Sunday, January 30 and Barbados on Tuesday, February 1.

“We have a good spirit and a strong group feeling in the camp, and we intend to make full use of the five days before the two matches on Sunday and Tuesday,” Head Coach Shabazz said. “This is an important exercise to evaluate our players after being out of international football for a while.

I am eager to see how the guys carry themselves first in the training over here and then the two matches.”

The Trinidadian, leading the squad for its first engagements since he took over in September 2021 for a fourth stint in charge, acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on national team activity and preparations, but praised the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for facilitating the Suriname fixtures as a welcome step back into competition.

“We had a lot of challenges and, at times, when players and staff were down with COVID and things looked dim,” he said. “GFF President Wayne Forde was very supportive and we are happy that the investment was made and this opportunity created, providing exposure for players.”

Shabazz also thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued support, given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Shabazz has selected a 24-man squad, with defender Thevron Pluck receiving his first call up.

Clive Nobrega, Colin Nelson and Jordan Dover also make a return after a period of absence to a selection that features three international-based players.

National U20 Head Coach Wayne Dover and former national team captain Charles Pollard are supporting Shabazz in the roles of assistant coaches.

Golden Jaguars Squad – January 2022

Name Position

1 Alex Murray Goalkeeper

2 Sese Norville Goalkeeper

3 Colin Nelson Defender

4 Kevin Dundas Defender

5 Bevan Baker Defender

6 Shemar Fraser Defender

7 Nicolai Andrews Defender

8 Marcus Wilson Defender

9 Jordan Dover Defender

10 Thevron Pluck Defender

11 Daniel Wilson Midfielder

12 Clive Nobrega Midfielder

13 Darron Niles Midfielder

14 Leo Lovell Midfielder

15 Javier George Midfielder

16 Job Ceasar Midfielder

17 Ryan Hackett Midfielder

18 Pernel Schultz Forward

19 Nicholas McArthur Forward

20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward

21 Trayon Bobb Forward

22 Jamal Pereira Forward

23 Omari Glasgow Forward

24 Chris Macey Forward

TECHNICAL STAFF

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz

Assistant Coach Charles Pollard

Assistant Coach Wayne Dover

Goalkeeper Coach Eon Deviera

MEDICAL

Medical Officer Pablino Cupido

SPORTS SCIENCE

Fitness Coach Dylan Palmer

RECRUITMENT

Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan

OPERATIONS

Team Operations Manager Rawle Adams

Assistant Team Operations Manager

Equipment Manager Trevor Burnett

Assistant Equipment Manager Earl Paul

Fixtures:

● Guyana vs Barbados 30th January 2022

● Guyana vs Suriname 1st February 2022