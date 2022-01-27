Golden Jaguars in Suriname to prepare for tri-nation tournament

Latest update January 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Senior Men’s National Team have hit the ground running in Suriname as preparations intensified on Tuesday ahead of a friendly tri-nation tournament with the
host nation and Barbados, according to Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz.The Golden Jaguars squad, drawn predominantly from domestic-based players, play Suriname on Sunday, January 30 and Barbados on Tuesday, February 1.
“We have a good spirit and a strong group feeling in the camp, and we intend to make full use of the five days before the two matches on Sunday and Tuesday,” Head Coach Shabazz said. “This is an important exercise to evaluate our players after being out of international football for a while.
I am eager to see how the guys carry themselves first in the training over here and then the two matches.”
The Trinidadian, leading the squad for its first engagements since he took over in September 2021 for a fourth stint in charge, acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on national team activity and preparations, but praised the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for facilitating the Suriname fixtures as a welcome step back into competition.
“We had a lot of challenges and, at times, when players and staff were down with COVID and things looked dim,” he said. “GFF President Wayne Forde was very supportive and we are happy that the investment was made and this opportunity created, providing exposure for players.”
Shabazz also thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued support, given the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Shabazz has selected a 24-man squad, with defender Thevron Pluck receiving his first call up.
Clive Nobrega, Colin Nelson and Jordan Dover also make a return after a period of absence to a selection that features three international-based players.
National U20 Head Coach Wayne Dover and former national team captain Charles Pollard are supporting Shabazz in the roles of assistant coaches.
Golden Jaguars Squad – January 2022
Name Position
1 Alex Murray Goalkeeper
2 Sese Norville Goalkeeper
3 Colin Nelson Defender
4 Kevin Dundas Defender
5 Bevan Baker Defender
6 Shemar Fraser Defender
7 Nicolai Andrews Defender
8 Marcus Wilson Defender
9 Jordan Dover Defender
10 Thevron Pluck Defender
11 Daniel Wilson Midfielder
12 Clive Nobrega Midfielder
13 Darron Niles Midfielder
14 Leo Lovell Midfielder
15 Javier George Midfielder
16 Job Ceasar Midfielder
17 Ryan Hackett Midfielder
18 Pernel Schultz Forward
19 Nicholas McArthur Forward
20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward
21 Trayon Bobb Forward
22 Jamal Pereira Forward
23 Omari Glasgow Forward
24 Chris Macey Forward
TECHNICAL STAFF
Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz
Assistant Coach Charles Pollard
Assistant Coach Wayne Dover
Goalkeeper Coach Eon Deviera
MEDICAL
Medical Officer Pablino Cupido
SPORTS SCIENCE
Fitness Coach Dylan Palmer
RECRUITMENT
Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan
OPERATIONS
Team Operations Manager Rawle Adams
Assistant Team Operations Manager
Equipment Manager Trevor Burnett
Assistant Equipment Manager Earl Paul
Fixtures:
● Guyana vs Barbados 30th January 2022
● Guyana vs Suriname 1st February 2022
Jan 27, 2022Kaieteur News – Thirty-three year-old former Essequibo fast bowling all-rounder Ryan Hercules will be the Assistant Coach for the newly renamed Guyana Harpy Eagles team travels to Trinidad for...
Jan 27, 2022
Jan 27, 2022
Jan 27, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – I cannot damage my education by being propagandistic about Forbes Burnham. Over 34 years of publishing... more
Kaieteur News – There were about four or five kids walking aimlessly on the street. As I passed one of them, he suddenly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]