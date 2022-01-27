Ex Guy U-19 &E’bo player is Guyana’s Asst Coach

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three year-old former Essequibo fast bowling all-rounder Ryan Hercules will be the Assistant Coach for the newly renamed Guyana Harpy Eagles team travels to Trinidad for their first two games in the 2022 Regional First-Class tournament.

Hercules started his journey as a cricketer at the Parika/Salem Sports Club at the tender age of 13 and his love for the sport led him to attend the first ever cricket academy in Essequibo as his cricketing career had just begun.

His dedication and passion for the game earned him a spot in the Essequibo under-15, under-19 and senior teams for a number of years.

“My journey was a great one, I learnt a lot being in the same spotlight with guys like Chanderpaul, Sarwan, Dowling, Narsingh among others… ninety per cent of the time we were on the losing end but I cherished every moment, I had a lot of pride representing my county no matter what level it was and found joy representing Essequibo.

I grasped the opportunity to learn as much as I can from my teammates like Dinesh Joseph, Trevon Garraway and Rayon Thomas. I was able to learn also from my opponents and always walk away with something after a game,” said the 2007 Guyana U-19 pacer.

“In the beginning of 2009, it was a part of our duty as an overseas player in the UK and Australia to give back to kids during the summer, so from then I got the passion for coaching. I did six seasons in England and one in Australia before coming back home to take up the role in Essequibo,” informed Hercules, who hails from the East Bank of Essequibo and played over 600 games in England and Australia as an overseas player.

After returning to his birth place, he served as assistant coach of the Guyana Senior Female and Guyana under-15 teams and credits himself as the only coach to win the first ever franchise three-day title for Essequibo in 2017 before capturing 50-over championship.

Hercules has also Coached Guyana’s largest but least populated County to the under-17 title.

The affable young man revealed that his greatest motivator is Rayon Griffith who is a very close friend and who always encouraged him to do well.

Ironically it was Griffith whom he replaced as Assistant Coach when the former National pacer was promoted to the West Indies Coaching Staff.

“Rayon also guided me along the right path of success, so a lot of credit must go to him for his advice and guidance along this journey,” added Hercules, who also won three consecutive Busta Championships for East Bank Essequibo making him Essequibo’s most successive Coach.

Hercules is currently on the pathway to the level 3 coaching course which is the highest level, and believes that coaches have to be able to understand each aspect of the game, batting, bowling, fielding, wicket-keeping, leadership, mentoring among other things.

He related that his plans are to basically work hard with the players to help them achieve team goals and personal goals as well, bring success to the franchise and to keep intact with the development of players going into a West Indies set up.

“In terms of achievement, once the team’s does well, that is a good feeling for me. Players being successful getting into a West Indies (team) or going forward playing in franchise cricket… But in terms of my progression, I want to be a regular in the national set-up, and I’m even looking forward to being in the West Indies set-up in the future,” Hercules disclosed.

He credits his wife, Shantell Hercules as his biggest supporter and thanked his parents, close friends Griffith and Safraz Sheriffudeen from VNET Communications, for always being there to give support when needed.

Hercules expressed congratulations to the newly elected Essequibo Cricket Board and reminded that he is available for any advice in the area of coaching so as to get Essequibo’s cricket on its feet again.

“I trust persons think about the future of the young players and their development as ambassador of their home and the Essequibo,” Hercules stated. (Sean Devers)