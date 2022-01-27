De oil business totally one-sided

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine one ah dem oil company mekking decision bout how much money dem gan invest in Guyana. And dem nah talk as yet to de Guyanese people who is dem 50/50 partner.

Under de Production Sharing Agreement, when all the expenses done come out from de production, de guvament and de oil companies does buss the rest 50/50. It mean dat Guyana is a 50.50 partner in de business. But yet dem oil company deciding wah dem gan invest without talking to de other partner, Guyana.

And fuh add injury to insult to injury we nah even gat no say in de expense wah dem oil companies throwing pun we. So how Guyana is a 50/50 partner and we nah gah no say in dem expense. Is like if yuh building a house and de contractor deciding how much money gan spend and de owner nah gat no say in de matter.

Is dah wan some of de things wah Glenn Lall bin trying fuh point out to de Guyanese people. He asking about de expenses and why we nah gat no say in how money gan spend but we gat to pay whater bill dem oil companies does throw at us. Is who does do business like dat?

De boss man of de waterfall paper gat de govament on dem toes. She suh edgy dat dem frighten fuh call press conference because as soon as dem open dem mouth he does play what dem seh and show how is sheer confunction confusion dem talking.

Like de time when de Vee Pee seh dat no scientific evidence dat de shortfall in fish catches is due to de oil companies operations.

He stalk how he did know from since he small how dem fish does go and come.

Well de fishermen nah seeing when dem fishing going and dem fish sure nah coming.

Talk half. Leff haff.