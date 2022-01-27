Latest update January 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

'Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana'

Jan 27, 2022

Nat U-17 All-Rounder Balgobin latest to benefit

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old National Youth cricketer Chetram Balgobin is the latest youth to benefit from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.
The talented young player, who is a powerful left handed batsman and bowls off spin as well as medium pace, was selected to represent his country in Trinidad at the Under17 level.
Despite a disappointing performance from the team, he was one of the shining lights. He also represented Demerara at the Under17 and 19 levels and was recently selected to attend the Senior National trials held at the historic Albion Sports Complex.

Chetram Balgobin collects his bat from Aaron Beharry.

Balgobin was presented with a cricket bat on behalf of the initiative. On receiving the token, he was very thankful for the gesture and promised to continue working hard on his game.
Aaron Beharry, representing the project, said that his dad, Anil Beharry was very impressed with the skills of Balgobin and as such the gift was presented.
Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 in cash, two trophies, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.
To date, twenty-two young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, East Canje, East Coast Demerara, Berbice and Upper Corentyne areas have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves.
In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.
This project is a joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry and Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana.
Skill, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.
Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.
More distribution will be done as soon as the gear is available. Anyone interested in contributing, can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896. (Sean Devers)

 

