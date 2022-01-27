COVID-19 claims lives of six more persons

Latest update January 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that six more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,154.
Guyana’s latest fatalities are that of four women, an 89-year-old and a 71-year-old from Region 10, a 42-year-old from Region One, and an 86-year-old from Region Four and that of two men, a 70-year-old and a 57-year-old from Region Four.
The ministry in its latest dashboard recorded 424 new infections in just a 24 hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 58,196. The dashboard data shows that 19 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 166 persons in institutional isolation, 12,762 in home isolation and 26 in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 44,095 persons have recovered from the virus.

