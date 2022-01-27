Berbice man shot, wife robbed

Latest update January 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms and shooting committed on a man and his wife from Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.
Injured and hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the right arm at the New Amsterdam Hospital is Edward Ramroop, 54, a boat captain.

BibiRamroop

Kaieteur News was informed that two armed men entered the home and grocery shop of Ramroop and his wife Bibi Zulika Ramroop, 57, Monday night at approximately 20:30 hrs. The men who were masked, were armed with a gun and a knife each. According to Bibi Ramroop, she was downstairs with her six- year-old granddaughter while her husband was sitting on the verandah when the two men entered.
She disclosed that the perpetrator armed with a gun shot her husband while the other armed with a knife confronted her in the house. The suspect demanded that she hand over all her cash and without hesitation she pulled a drawer and handed him whatever cash was inside, while telling him that it was all that they had. Both men then made good their escape. A total of $14,000 in cash was stolen. The injured Ramroop remains in a stable condition at the hospital.

The home of the Ramroops

Meanwhile, on Sunday night two men, also armed and masked, fitting the description of the two who robbed the Ramroops, also entered the home and business place of Shameer Khan Rajab called “Majie”, 69, of 168 Edinburgh Scheme, East Bank Berbice. The men robbed Rajab of $70,000 in cash and approximately $400,000 in jewelry belonging to his wife who passed away on January 7, 2022, and his sister-in-law. No-one was injured in that robbery.

