$420.5M set aside to train 1000 Guyanese for oil sector

Budget 2022…

– $260M to build training facility

Kaieteur News – In order to ensure this country has a pool of Guyanese equipped to take up jobs in the oil and gas industry, budget 2022 has allocated $420.5 million to train 1,000 workers in a wide range of areas relevant to the sector.

This was noted on Thursday during the reading of Guyana’s 2022 budget by Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh. Under this programme, Dr. Singh said training and certification will be provided to welders, stevedores, heavy-vehicle operators, and others. He said this programme will continue into the medium-term and will see up to 4,500 persons trained over the next four years.

Additionally, Dr. Singh said the PPP/C Government will be partnering with the private sector to establish a Guyana Technical Training College with a campus at Port Mourant that will incorporate the renowned GuySuCo Port Mourant Training School. Importantly, that institute will also add new training facilities for oil and gas as well as the tourism and hospitality sector.

Singh disclosed that an initial $260 million is budgeted to commence works at this location in 2022. Kaieteur News understands that a further $2.5 billion is earmarked to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes across the country at post-secondary levels.”

Dr. Singh said this will equip approximately 4,500 young people currently enrolled with the skills to pursue entrepreneurship and ensure employability. Additionally, nine secondary schools will complete a pilot of the Level 1 Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme across various skills, including crop production, furniture making, electrical installation and masonry. Kaieteur News understands that this will now create the opportunity for students to access the technical institutions that offer Levels 2 and 3 CVQ, qualifying them as independent workers capable of managing their own operations and as supervisors, respectively with a first batch of 129 students expected in 2022.