Y’all continue yuh merry ways

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Over de past two days, de number of persons testing positive for COVID went down. But what we deh seeing might not be what deh spreading because de positivity rate on Monday alone was over 30 percent which means almost 1 in every 3 persons get test fuh de virus.

We hearing how de OMICRON variant does result in a lower death rate. Dat means less deaths per infection but not less deaths overall. Yesterday was 10 more people die and de day before dat was about 8. For de month alone is 93 people dead and we still gat a few more days to go. By den de death toll for January 2022 gan be 100. Dat is more deaths dan wah record in November and December.

So we gat to be careful when we say dat de Omicron is less deadly dan de Delta. It might be but because it spreading so quickly it infecting so much person dat de deaths gan increase. So we gat to be careful.

And de children gat to be more careful because as we know from odder countries, de Omicron tek a liking to children. In Guyana, it seems to also be killing off some younger folks and also some children. Dem boys notice that dem getting a lot ah breakthrough cases and de guvament nah seem worry by de fact dat fully vaccinated persons, and some ah dem young, young, dying from de virus.

It could be dat some ah dem wah sehing dem vaccinated nah vaccinated. But it nah look as de tho de Ministry verifying de vaccination status of dem wah die. Otherwise, dem would nat report dat de vaccination status of some ah dem is unknown.

But who cares. Guyanese continuing dem merry ways. Dem walking down de road without mask and dem packing de bars at weekends and having a jolly time without social distancing. When dem dead, dem family blaming de guvament.

Talk half. Leff half.