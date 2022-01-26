Ruimveldt overcome Demolition by eight runs

Latest update January 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Ruimveldt defeated Demolition by eight runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over tournament continued recently at LBI.
Batting first, Ruimveldt were bowled out for 104 in 24.3 overs. Deonarine Seegobin top scored with 36 which included three fours, while Martin Pestano-Belle made 17. A. Khan claimed 4-21, while K. Singh had 3-18.
Demolition were bowled out for 97 in 29 overs in reply. C. Austin made 24 with one six, Bernard Bailey scored 22 and D. Vantull 15.
Pestano-Belle captured 3-16 and R. Austin took 2-30.
